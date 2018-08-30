The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Manitoba RCMP officer in serious condition after being shot

Manitoba RCMP say an officer is in serious condition in hospital after being shot late Wednesday in what they call a “serious incident” near the town of Onanole.

Manitoba RCMP say an officer is in serious condition in hospital after being shot late Wednesday in what they call a “serious incident” near the town of Onanole, about 100 kilometres north of Brandon.

The Mounties have not provided any specifics about the incident, except to say shots were fired and that two or three suspects were being sought.

The RCMP say the suspects “may have split up,” with some fleeing on foot and some leaving the scene in a Black 2005 GMC Sierra extended cab with Manitoba licence plate number GBX-476.

The suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

Residents in the area have been asked to ensure their doors and windows are locked and to call 911 immediately if they see anything suspicious.

The RCMP said “all possible resources are being utilized” to locate the suspects.

Related: Officers may face stress injuries after deaths of colleagues, experts say

Related: ‘Multiple fatalities’ as mass shooting breaks out in Florida

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
20 years later: Diamonds, jewels, a Picasso and cash still missing after plane crash
Next story
Canada resumes NAFTA talks as Trump’s Friday deadline looms

Just Posted

Target practice in Kettle Valley leads to panic

Kelowna RCMP release detained males and continue to investigate

Breaking: Federal court quashes approval of Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

The court combined into one case nearly two dozen lawsuits calling for the National Energy Board’s review of Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd.’s project to be overturned.

High number of vehicle break-ins and thefts in Kelowna

Officials remind Okanagan residents to lock their vehicles and remove valuables

Smoke isn’t all bad for Kelowna businesses

Gneiss Climbing has seen an increase in membership use and visitors this summer

Kelowna bus stop destroyed by vehicle

A bus stop was smashed by a vehicle in the Glenmore Road area

United Way, Dragoons delivery keeps kids safe on roads across the region

United Way partnership enables children to travel safely up and down the valley

Police standoff at B.C. rec centre after man claims to have gun

Heavily-armed police in Victoria brought in a negotiator and the suspect eventually surrendered

Supreme Court of Canada won’t hear B.C. veterans’ lawsuit on pensions

Decision rejects argument of ‘duty of care’ for disabled veterans

20 years later: Diamonds, jewels, a Picasso and cash still missing after plane crash

The enduring mystery of the lost diamonds from the crash of Swissair Flight 111. More than five kilograms of diamonds and jewels. A Picasso worth millions. Nearly 50 kilograms in cash.

Manitoba RCMP officer in serious condition after being shot

Manitoba RCMP say an officer is in serious condition in hospital after being shot late Wednesday in what they call a “serious incident” near the town of Onanole.

Canadian curlers Jennifer Jones, Brent Laing win mixed doubles event

Canadian curlers Jennifer Jones and Brent Laing are off to a winning start to the season.

Canada resumes NAFTA talks as Trump’s Friday deadline looms

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is meeting for the second day with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

Car strikes pole near busy North Okanagan fairground

Pedestrians and vehicles abound, making way to Armstrong’s 119th annual IPE, but only pole hit

UPDATE: Four in custody, shots fired in Kettle Valley

There is a heavy police presence in Kelowna’s Upper Mission area

Most Read