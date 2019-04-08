In this photo released by Christies Images Ltd.2006, on Thursday, May 18, 2006 in New York, a model of the Starship Enterprise-A, is shown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Christies Images Ltd.2006)

Manitoba man fighting in court to be allowed Star Trek licence plate

Nick Troller’s resistance to fight for ASIMIL8 licence plate not futile

The lawyer for a “Star Trek” fan who wasn’t allowed to keep his personalized ASIMIL8 licence plate says his client’s charter right to freedom of expression was violated.

Nick Troller filed a legal challenge against Manitoba Public Insurance over its decision to revoke the plate two years ago after receiving a complaint that it was offensive to Indigenous people.

READ MORE: ‘Obviously inappropriate:’ Insurer exec shocked ASIMIL8 plate was ever issued

Troller’s lawyer told a Winnipeg court that the government opened up personalized licence plates to self expression and they should not be arbitrarily censored.

Troller got the plate, which features the well-known saying by the alien race the Borg, in 2015.

He put the ASIMIL8 plate in a border that stated: “We are the Borg” and “Resistance is futile.”

READ MORE: Ontario police seize stolen ‘MR SEXY’ license plates found on Maserati

Lawyers for the Crown insurance company have not yet responded to the arguments in court, but the insurer has said in the past that licence plates can be recalled at any time because they are government property.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna RCMP search for suspect in car-jacking
Next story
Global warming is shrinking glaciers faster than thought

Just Posted

Garbage bags full of trash, dog poop collected from Okanagan Rail Trail

Joanna Long issued a challenge to Lake Country to clean up after the dogs and took it a step further

Family, friends reeling from news of Lake Country murder

“We’re all just devastated by what happened.”

UBC Okanagan visual arts students to present Strangely Familiar

The art exhibition will feature artists from the graduating class

A night of cirque and wine comes to Kelowna

BC wine, cider and spirits festival brings Calgary’s Le Cirque de la Nuit to Kelowna

Kelowna RCMP search for suspect in car-jacking

The car-jacking took place Sunday afternoon

Grey skies are expected for the Okanagan-Shuswap

Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a rainy week.

Kootenay high school rethinking wartime name for its sports teams

Nelson’s L.V. Rogers has used the name Bombers for its sports teams since at least the 1940s

Community centre has served Summerland for 50 years

Summerland Drop In Recreation Centre was formed in February, 1969

RCMP arrest suspect in Salmon Arm robbery

Suspect was the target of an unsuccessful police raid in Sicamous in February

Maryland man plotted to drive truck into pedestrians: Police

A Maryland man is accused of plotting to drive a stolen U-Haul truck into people

RCMP has ‘no’ dedicated money laundering investigators in B.C.

Attorney General David Eby calls for more Ottawa support

Global warming is shrinking glaciers faster than thought

The world’s glaciers are shrinking five times faster now than they were in the 1960s

Dispute forces Okanagan brewery to change its name

Hachery Brewing in Penticton will change its name to Slackwater Brewing, set to open this summer

Montreal dance troupe to perform in the South Okanagan

Group brings together their unique stylings of breakdance, classical ballet and dance theatre

Most Read