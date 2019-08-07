UBC botany lecturer Leonard Dyck was found dead at a Highway 37 pullout near Dease Lake on July 19, 2019. (RCMP handout)

Manhunt over: A look at the three murder victims found in northern B.C.

The bodies of Chynna Deese, Lucas Fowler and Leonard Dyck were discovered days apart

Two bodies believed to be the B.C. murder suspects who were the focus of a massive manhunt have been found in northern Manitoba.

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, from Port Alberni, were facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of 64-year-old Vancouver man Leonard Dyck. RCMP have said McLeod and Schmegelsky were also suspects in the shooting deaths of American tourist Chynna Deese and her Australian boyfriend, Lucas Fowler.

Here is a look at the three homicide victims:

CHYNNA DEESE

The 24-year-old from Charlotte, N.C., was travelling in Canada with her Australian boyfriend, Lucas Fowler, when she died.

An online obituary about her says she is survived by her mother, father and seven siblings.

“Chynna was a loving free spirit who travelled the world; she had a genuine passion for the well-being of all people,” her obituary reads.

“She always had a positive outlook on life and she unfailingly brought joy to all that came in contact with her.”

A private celebration of her life was July 27 in North Carolina.

LUCAS FOWLER

The father of the 23-year-old from Sydney, Australia, has said his son was having the time of his life and the family was overjoyed when he met Deese.

Chief Insp. Stephen Fowler of the New South Wales Police Force told media last month that their deaths marked a tragic end to a love story.

His father said his son had saved up his money after working in Sydney so he could travel to B.C. and join Deese there.

“Our son Lucas was having the time of his life travelling the world,” Stephen Fowler said.

“He met a beautiful young lady and they teamed up, were a great pair and they fell in love.”

LEONARD DYCK

The 64-year-old University of British Columbia lecturer, affectionately known as Len, has been described as someone who loved his work.

Patrick Martone, a professor in UBC’s botany department, said last month that Dyck’s gruff exterior belied a natural curiosity and enthusiasm.

“His passion for learning about bizarre and beautiful organisms that few people ever get to see inspired our students to feel that same passion and awe,” Martone said.

Dyck began working for the university as a sessional lecturer in 2003 and completed his PhD the next year.

His behind-the-scenes efforts in the department, his field collections and his work with students in the classroom make him irreplaceable, Matrone said.

“He held his cards close to his chest, but as soon as you realized how much passion he had for his work, he was so much fun and a joy to be around.”

The Canadian Press

 

In this undated photo provided by the Deese family, 23-year-old Australian Lucas Fowler, left, and 24-year-old American girlfriend Chynna Deese pose for a selfie. The couple were found murdered along the Alaska Highway near Liard Hot Springs, B.C., on July 15, 2019. (Deese Family via AP)

Chynna Noelle Deese of the North Carolina and Lucas Robertson Fowler of Australia were found dead from gunshot wounds south of Liard Hot Springs on July 15, 2019. (New South Wales Police Force/Facebook)

UBC botany lecturer Leonard Dyck was found dead at a Highway 37 pullout near Dease Lake on July 19, 2019. (RCMP handout)

