Management plan laid out for popular Vernon park

Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park focus of plan and Dec. 10 meeting

BC Parks is in the process of developing a management plan for Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park.

A draft management plan has been prepared and is now accessible.

Public comments will be accepted on the draft management plan until Jan. 31, 2019. Those interested can either fill out an online comment form or download the PDF comment form which can be mailed in.

To learn more about the plan, BC Parks will be hosting a public information session in Vernon on Monday, Dec. 10. Key BC Parks staff will be on-hand to answer questions on the draft management plan. Participants are welcome to fill out/submit hard copy comment forms at the public information session.

See related: Kal Park plan harvesting input

The draft and other documents are available here: http://www.env.gov.bc.ca/bcparks/planning/mgmtplns/kalamalka-lk/

“Steadily increasing park visitation, in all seasons, has created challenges; however, the implementation of strategic management approaches has greatly lessened impacts to park values,” reads the vision statement in the report. “This has been achieved by not only increasing public awareness and acknowledgement of the park’s unique and fragile ecosystem, but also by enacting strategies such as restoring and reclaiming sensitive grasslands, enhanced research and monitoring of species at risk, and deploying preventative measures to address issues associated with recreational impacts and carrying capacity.”

Some of the key strategies include:

– Utilize park zoning (i.e., Nature Recreation Zone-Linear) to avoid user conflict and limit trail expansion in areas that are highly sensitive to degradation (e.g., the Special Natural Feature Zone that includes areas such as Rattlesnake Hill and Cosens Valley).

– Investigate the reconfiguration of motorized watercraft access locations in high use beach areas (e.g., Cosens, Jade and Juniper bays) to minimize risks/conflicts with swimmers and beach users.

– explore opportunities to support horse use originating from the Twin Bays parking lot.

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: NASA says it has landed a spacecraft on Mars
Next story
UBCO and BCIT team up to brew cannabis-infused beverages

Just Posted

Lake Country Christmas store sells experience, not just gifts

St Nicholas Ave Gifts Arts and Collectables is open for the season at Bottom Wood Lake Road

Sensitive Santa returns for another year

Visits with Santa will be by appointment only at Orchard Park Mall in Kelowna

Kelowna Mounties following bloody trail

Blood was observed outside a vehicle parked nearby.

Fresh powder alert on area mountains

Get your ski gear ready as area mountains are ready for you to enjoy your first run of the season.

Giving Tuesday event scheduled for Munson Park in Kelowna

The fundraiser is set for Nov. 27

Rainy week ahead for the Okanagan – Shuswap

Above seasonal temperatures are forecast for the region at the start of the week

RCMP spokesman spiralled into rage, depression after Dziekanski case, inquest hears

Pierre Lemaitre had been face of RCMP after Robert Dziekanski’s Taser-inflicted death at YVR in 2007

RCMP explosive disposal unit called to Osoyoos

Osoyoos RCMP call in the bomb disposal unit after improvised explosive device found

NHL player Carcillo speaks out on alleged hazing experience

Daniel Carcillo took to Twitter to talk about his time on the Sarnia Sting

Icy Grey Cup leads to possible field improvements by CFL

The field conditions emerged as one of the main talking points in Calgary’s 27-16 victory over Ottawa

Young girl killed by Christmas parade float in Nova Scotia

The four-year-old was said to be ‘full of love and life’

B.C. dog dives to the top of the water test

Morgan the Newfoundland dog from the Shuswap adds underwater rescue to her list of accomplishments

Okanagan Olympian chosen as honourary Team B.C. captain

Justin Kripps has been chosen as the Team B.C. honorary captain for the 2019 Canada Winter Games

Man killed Calgary woman, daughter because girlfriend broke up with him: Crown

A trial began today for a man accused of killing a Calgary woman and her five-year-old daughter in July 2016.

Most Read