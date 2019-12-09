Man with possible ties to Kelowna wanted by Vernon RCMP

Dustin Kenneth Veselic may be connected to the Kelowna area

Dustin Kenneth Veselic is wanted by the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP for theft and failing to comply with an undertaking.

Officers have made several attempts to locate the 44-year-old Caucasian man with blond hair and blue eyes, but have been unsuccessful.

Veselic may also be connected to the Kelowna area, RCMP said.

Police are now seeking the public’s help locating the man wanted on outstanding warrants. Anyone with information about Veselic is urged to contact police at 250-545-7171 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visiting nokscrimestoppers.com.

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Feds not enforcing standards on Hungarian duck imports, B.C. farmer says
Next story
‘Kind of lacking:’ Injured Bronco wonders why Canada won’t fund spinal surgery

Just Posted

Kelowna-Mission MLA Steve Thomson won’t run again in 2021

Thomson confirmed rumours he would not be seeking re-election on Monday

Central Okanagan residents cram the cruiser full of cash in Lake Country

Residents raised over $7,460 to help the less fortunate in the community

Two-vehicle collision on Spall Road and Harvey Avenue

The accident has slowed traffic down

Rockets’ Foote joins Canada’s best at World Junior selection camp

Team Canada’s first WJC game is against the Americans on Dec. 27 in Prague, Czech Republic

Rutland’s annual Christmas light-up brings the community together

The event is being held from 1 to 6 p.m. at Plazza 33 and Roxy Square

‘Kind of lacking:’ Injured Bronco wonders why Canada won’t fund spinal surgery

“I think if Canada can step in and advance this program”

Police negotiate with man barricaded in Victoria synagogue

Children evacuated from daycare on site

Dance cancelled after Alberta teacher’s climate lesson prompts online threats

School district near Red Deer cancelled annual family dance due to Facebook comments

Man with possible ties to Kelowna wanted by Vernon RCMP

Dustin Kenneth Veselic may be connected to the Kelowna area

Feds not enforcing standards on Hungarian duck imports, B.C. farmer says

‘You have no way of knowing what’s in the bag’

Farm buildings drive value of Sumnmerland’s November building permits

Permits issued so far this year total $45,378,800

In surprise move, defence won’t call witnesses for accused in Abbotsford school killing

‘Change of instructions’ results in defence closing case without calling evidence

B.C. VIEWS: An engine that hums right along

First Nations are leading a new surge of investment in B.C.

74% of 911 calls are from cellphones, so know your location: E-Comm

Cell tower triangulation generally only narrows location down to the block someone is calling from

Most Read