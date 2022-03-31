UPDATE: Missing vulnerable man visiting Kelowna found

63-year-old man with a medical condition Dan Parker was found after RCMP issued an alert that he was missing in Kelowna.

“The Kelowna RCMP received tips from the public based on the media coverage, which led to the missing senior being located quickly,” said Cpl. Tammy Lobb of the Kelown RCMP.

“Thank-you to our community partners, the media and the public for your assistance,” said Lobb.

Original post from 4:00 p.m.

RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the man who was last seen in the area of Ellis Street and Harvey Avenue today at 11:00 a.m.

Dan Park is not from the area or familiar with the city and is visiting Kelowna.

He is believed to have wandered away and may be confused. Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) has been activated and will be assisting in the search.

“We are concerned for Mr. Park’s safety and his well-being,” states Cpl. Tammy Lobb. “He is described as a white man with short brown hair and glasses, wearing a red jacket with black trim, beige pants, and blue running shoes.

If you see Dan Park or have any information contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. To remain completely anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.

