Man with knife arrested in downtown Vernon

25-year-old also allegedly in possession of stolen goods, credit cards

A man with a knife causing an early-morning disturbance in downtown was arrested Wednesday.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP were called to the 31st Avenue and 30th Street bus loop shortly after 7 a.m. Dec. 22.

“Police responded and safely arrested the man who was held in custody while Vernon North Okanagan officers conducted their investigation,” RCMP Corp. Neil Body said. “Thankfully no injuries were reported to police as a result of this disturbance.”

Tyler Farran, 25, of Vernon, is facing numerous charges including possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possession of stolen property that is linked to a downtown Vernon business. He is also facing charges of possessing stolen credit cards and possessing break-in instruments.

