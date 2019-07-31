Penticton RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating Floyd Baptiste Sr. who is believed to be near Oliver. (Photo courtesy of RCMP)

Man wanted for alleged assault believed to be in the South Okanagan

RCMP says do not approach the man if found

Penticton RCMP is asking for the public’s help to locate a man who is wanted for domestic violence related offences.

Floyd Baptiste Sr., 42, who is believed to be in the Oliver area and is known to frequent the South Okanagan, is wanted for domestic related assault causing bodily harm and breaching his bail conditions.

READ MORE: Police probe ‘suspicious vehicle’ thought to be linked to B.C. fugitives in northern Ontario

Police describe him as Indigenous with a heavy build, brown eyes and short brown hair in a media release.

Due to the seriousness of the offences, police do not recommend the public engage with him and simply call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 if they know his whereabouts.

