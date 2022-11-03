Man walking down centre of Rutland Road struck

Transported to hospital in serious condition

A man hit by a car on Rutland Road near Old Vernon Road is in hospital in serious condition.

At around 7p.m. on Oct. 27, Kelowna RCMP received a report of a man walking down the middle of the road, forcing vehicles to swerve around him.

By the time officers were able to respond, the man had been hit by a car, and was unresponsive with several people providing medical attention.

The man was wearing dark clothes, making it difficult for drivers to see him.

The driver of the vehicle was shaken, and was referred to Victim Services.

