A man was taken to hospital after falling on a trail in the BX Ranch dog park Tuesday July 28, 2020. (Black Press file photo)

Man taken to hospital after suffering injury on Okanagan trail

Rescue crews responded to the incident at BX Ranch dog park Tuesday afternoon

A man was taken to hospital after suffering an injury on a Vernon hiking trail Tuesday afternoon.

Rescue crews responded to the scene at the BX Ranch dog park at approximately 3:15 p.m. July 28.

“It’s about the fourth time we’ve had to go out there this year,” said BX Swan Lake Fire Chief Bill Wacey.

Wacey said the 50-year-old man slipped and fell partway up the trail, suffering head and leg injuries. Fortunately, another individual walking in the area was able to call 911, and remained on scene until crews arrived.

BC Ambulance transported the man to hospital upon his removal from the trail. Wacey said the injury was not overly serious in nature.

