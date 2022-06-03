RCMP, Firefighters and B.C. Ambulance paramedics prepare to leave the scene after an injured man was placed in an ambulance following an alleged assault in Caledonia Park in Nanaimo on Friday, June 3. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

RCMP, Firefighters and B.C. Ambulance paramedics prepare to leave the scene after an injured man was placed in an ambulance following an alleged assault in Caledonia Park in Nanaimo on Friday, June 3. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Man taken to hospital after reportedly being beaten with a stick at Nanaimo park

Suspect arrested shortly after argument at Caledonia Park on Friday, June 3

An argument between two individuals led to one man being injured, possibly beaten by a stick, behind Nanaimo’s Caledonia Park this afternoon.

The incident drew a large response from Nanaimo Fire Rescue, B.C. Ambulance and the RCMP on Friday, June 3, at about 12:15 p.m.

Emergency crews responded to an area along the Millstone River behind Caledonia Park where a man had been injured in an alleged assault.

“It was two individuals who were known to each other and they got into an argument,” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman.

O’Brien said the alleged assault involved a weapon, possibly a stick.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue responded from three fire stations with equipment needed to retrieve the assault victim who was down an embankment next to the river. The victim was taken to an ambulance and transported to hospital with unknown injuries.

O’Brien said the suspect, who had fled the scene, was apprehended about 30 minutes after the alleged assault occurred and could be facing a charge of assault with a weapon.

READ ALSO: Nanaimo RCMP investigating aggravated assault of motorcyclist

READ ALSO: RCMP investigating assault that went unreported when it happened


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

assaultBreaking NewsCrimeEmergency callsRCMP

Previous story
Princeton area ranch breeds some of the world’s most special horses
Next story
Time ticking on recycling decision for Central Okanagan Regional District

Just Posted

Laurel Timmer, a lifter with the Vikings. (Bold Photos by Shelly/ Shelly Fey)
‘It’s cool to be a strong woman’: Females give Kelowna weightlifting club strength

A drug warning has been issued in Vernon and Kelowna. (Interior Health image)
Beware of benzos in Vernon, Kelowna drugs

If the RDCO does decide to switch, Recycle BC would not take over direct services until 2026. (File photo)
Time ticking on recycling decision for Central Okanagan Regional District

Creating affordable housing in the Regional District of Central Okanagan is subject of new draft strategy proposed to regional board. (File photo) (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Mixed reaction to Central Okanagan housing strategy