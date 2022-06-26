Man suffers serious head injuries in Lake Country ATV incident

Man thrown from vehicle returning to campsite on High Rim Trail when ATV flipped

Emergency crews were on scene Saturday, June 25, to assist a man with serious head injuries on the High Rim Trail in Lake Country. The man was returning to his campsite when his ATV flipped and he was thrown from the vehicle. (Central Okanagan Search and Rescue photo)

One man sustained serious head injuries on the High Rim Trail section between Oyama and the south end of Lake Country Saturday, June 25, after his ATV flipped.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue was called to assist emergency crews in a medical rescue.

The man was riding his ATV back to his campsite when the vehicle flipped, throwing the rider. He was found shortly after by two dirt bikers who immediately administered first aid and called 911.

COSAR members arrived on scene as B.C. Ambulance crews were loading the man into the ambulance. The search and rescue crew stood down but stayed at the trailhead to ensure ambulance crews were able to exit the area safely.

COSAR reminds outdoor enthusiasts to be prepared by following Adventure Smart’s “Three T’s”: Trip-planning, Training and Take-the 10 Essentials.

Visit www.adventuresmart.ca for information and to download their Trip Plan app. If emergency assistance is required, call 911.

This was COSAR’s eighth call in June and the 47th of the year.

