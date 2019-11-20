Penticton police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a poppy donation box theft. (Photo courtesy of the RCMP)

Man steals poppy box from South Okanagan grocery store

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying male in surveillance footage

Penticton police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a poppy box thief.

According to a release, a man walked into the Penticton Safeway on Nov. 10 at 4:30 p.m. and stole a poppy box containing donations.

READ MORE: Police watchdog investigating death of man following attempted arrest

The man took off with the box while it was temporarily unattended to.

Penticton RCMP obtained video surveillance of the suspect and are hoping the public may be able to help identify him.

READ MORE: Penticton RCMP reviewing sexual assault claims

If you have information on this case, contact Cst. Ritcey of the Penticton RCMP, 250- 492-4300, and quote file 2019-19786 or Crime Stoppers 1-800- 222-8477.

Previous story
Rutland neighbourhood group to file provincial complaint over low-barrier housing
Next story
Convicted child rapist loses sentence appeal in Kelowna

Just Posted

Convicted child rapist loses sentence appeal in Kelowna

The man was sentenced to seven years in prison in December 2016

Kelowna Rockets ready for Royals revisit

Kelowna takes the ice against Victoria Wednesday

Okanagan Home Hardware centres raise $37,486 for breast cancer research

Donations made throughout October and were matched by Home Hardware

Owls lead pack of Okanagan teams heading into B.C. volleyball championships

KSS Owls enter the provincials as the No. 2 ranked team, fellow Okanagan schools stay in the running

Kelowna woman named one of WXN Canada’s top 100 most powerful women

This is the third year in a row Renee Merrifield has been named in the top 100

BC SPCA Kelowna holiday bake sale kicks off Nov. 7

Event will help to raise money for stray and neglected animals

Representing himself, Okanagan inmate delays trial

Afshin Maleki Ighani trial adjourned until Nov. 21

Man steals poppy box from South Okanagan grocery store

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying male in surveillance footage

1898 Yukon gold rush photo featuring Greta Thunberg look-alike sends internet into tailspin

Jokes erupted this week after a 120-year-old photo taken by Eric A. Hegg surfaced from archives

SilverStar to host last 2019 pride event in North America

Rebellious Unicorns partner with Vernon resort to expand from Big White

BC Ferries’ two new hybrid vessels set sail for B.C. from Romania

Two Island Class ferries to be in use by 2020

Distracted driving tickets not for ICBC revenue, B.C. minister says

Minister Mike Farnworth calls SenseBC analysis ‘nonsense’

CN Rail strike and lack of trucking alternatives stoke forest industry fears

Companies calling on the federal government to ‘do everything in its power’ to end the strike

Vernon slides to No. 25 in magazine’s most dangerous cities list

‘Downward slide is good to see’: RCMP

Most Read