Man steals $900 fan from Lake Country business

Crimestoppers is looking for someone to identify this man in his 20s who left a Lake Country business April 15, 2021, with a Dyson fan estimated around $900. (Crimestoppers)

Crimestoppers looking for information regarding unusual afternoon theft

A man in his late 20s walked out of a Lake Country business with a $900 Dyson fan under his arm in the middle of the afternoon.

Now, Lake Country RCMP are looking for someone who may be able to identify the tall, slim man who was seen wearing shorts, red shoes, a red cap and a lanyard around his neck.

The man entered the building April 15, around 2 p.m. and claimed he was waiting for a patient who was undergoing a procedure.

He sat and waited for around 30 minutes but when the office receptionist stepped away for a moment, the man left with a Dyson heating/cooling fan worth around $900.

Crimestoppers says if you can help ID the person, contact Lake Country RCMP or remain anonymous and call 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip on crimestoppers.net.

