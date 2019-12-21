Man shot to death in front of Alberta Walmart

A 69-year-old man was shot to death in front of Red Deer’s south Walmart Friday evening.

“Preliminary information suggests that this was a targeted shooting, and, as the incident has concluded, there is no further danger to the general public,” said RCMP Friday night.

“Members have determined that shots were fired in the front entrance of the store.

“There are online reports stating multiple victims, but we can confirm that this is incorrect.”

A dozen police cars blocked off all access to Walmart’s parking lot and police tape was strung up along the south end of the lot.

“I was just about to leave the store and someone said, ‘Everyone down and away from the glass. Nobody leaves the store,’ ” said shopper Corinne Smyl Lawson.

Smyl Lawson said an employee told her what had happened.

“One of the employees said someone had been shot in the chest,” she said.

Shoppers and staff were not allowed to take their vehicles from the lot.

Around 8:30 p.m., people in the store were allowed to leave through a back door.

“The store went into total lockdown,” said Smyl Lawson.

“We (saw) nothing that happened on the outside.”

RCMP said in a news release shortly before 10 p.m. that members from surrounding detachments supported the response.

“The area is contained and it is no longer an active scene,” said RCMP. “The scene will be barricaded as members conduct the investigation.”

Smyl Lawson credited Walmart staff for their cool response to the emergency.

“You know what? Walmart employees handled it great. All the patrons in the store were wonderful. There was great support. Everybody is very calm in there.”

