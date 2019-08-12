Police investigate a shooting in Peachland

Man shot in Peachland

No arrests have been made following the shooting

Police are investigating a shooting south of Peachland that left one man in hospital.

During the early evening of Aug. 11, RCMP received reports of shots fired.

Emergency first responders rushed to the 7200 block of Highway 97 and found a man with an apparent gun shot wound.

“Although the man’s injuries are not believed to be life threatening in nature, there could have been a very different outcome,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, Kelowna RCMP spokesperson. “Early indicators suggest that the incident was isolated in nature, and police do not believe that the general public is at further risk.”

The suspect wore a black t-shirt and had his face covered, according to witnesses.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP General Investigation Service at 250-768-2880.

If someone has a tip and wishes to remain anonymous, they may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.

David Venn
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
