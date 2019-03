The accident happened Monday night on Lake Hill Drive

The driver of a grey car was sent to Vernon Jubilee Hospital Monday night.

The vehicle crashed into a power pole on Lake Hill Drive around 8:30 p.m., according to the Lake Country Fire Department.

The driver crashed as the result of the driver suffering from medical distress, said Fire Chief Steve Windsor.

He was transported to Vernon.

