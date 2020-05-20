Man rescued by helicopter after falling down 40-foot embankment in Kelowna

Rescue crews attempting to navigate Crawford Falls to reach the victim. Michael Rodriguez, Kelowna Capital News.
Image: Firedog Photogrpahy

UPDATE: 7:43 p.m.

The man who fell down an embankment at Crawford Falls has been rescued via helicopter.

Two other men were pulled to saftey, about 20 minutes earlier, after firefighters had to use a high-angle rope rescue to reach them.

Witnesses say the man fell about 5:30 p.m. off a trail that was closed due to the steep terrain.

The man apparently fell on down the embankment onto rocks and was laying down face first.

The injured man is being taken to hospital.

———-

UPDATE: 7:18 p.m.

A helicopter is now on scene of a rescue at Crawford Falls.

Rescue crews are working to attend to the third man who is reportedly injured down an embankment.

————

UPDATE: 6:43 p.m.

Two of three people who were down an embankment near Crawford Falls have been safely rescued.

A high-angle rope rescue had to be used to gain access to the individuals.

RCMP are on scene speaking with the two men who were rescued.

The third man is still down the embankment.

More to come.

———

Rescue crews are on scene at Crawford Falls after a man reportedly fell an approximate 40 feet down an embankment.

The man fell just after 5:30 p.m., Wednesday. Witnesses say the man is laying face down on some rocks and is with two other people.

Fire crews are on scene at Canyon Falls Court. Central Okanagan Search and Rescue is also being called out to assist. A rope rescue from the top of the falls might be necessary to access the man due to the steep terrain.

The trail going down into Crawford Falls is closed due to slope instability.

The extent of the man’s injuries is unknown at this time.

Capital News has a reporter headed to the scene. More to come.

rescue

