RCMP on scene of KGH, Wednesday night. (Michael Rodriguez, Kelowna Capital News)

RCMP on scene of KGH, Wednesday night. (Michael Rodriguez, Kelowna Capital News)

Man reportedly carrying shotgun locks down Kelowna hospital

RCMP found, arrested the suspect, later determining the ‘shotgun’ was, in fact, a tire iron

A man reportedly carrying a shotgun locked down Kelowna General Hospital, and closed nearby streets, last night.

Kelowna RCMP stated this morning (Feb.4) they received numerous reports of a man walking around on Pandosy Street, near the hospital, carrying a shotgun.

A large number of police officers flooded the area to search for the individual, explained RCMP.

”Out of an abundance of caution, we also notified the Kelowna General Hospital so that they could take steps to ensure the safety of their staff and patients,” said RCMP Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

RCMP were able to locate the individual and arrest them. The item thought to be a shotgun was, in fact, a tire iron.

The man has been released from custody and no charges are being laid.

Interior Health confirmed on Feb. 4 the hospital was locked down for about an hour.

“We would like to thank the Kelowna General Hospital security team for their quick response and the assistance provided to police,” stated Interior Health.

READ MORE: Kelowna General Hospital lockdown lifted, RCMP remain on scene

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

 

@newspaperphil
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Crime

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New Lower Mainland facility will be able to produce 240 million vaccine doses per year
Next story
Man wanted Canada-wide for murder may be hiding out in B.C: police

Just Posted

COVID-19 cases in the Interior Health region from Jan. 24 to 30, 2021. (BC Centre for Disease Control map)
77 new cases of COVID-19 identified in Central Okanagan last week

Slight increase from the week previous, but significantly less than December numbers

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Struck pedestrian in Vernon sustains minor injuries

Vernon RCMP use early-evening hit instance to remind motorists to drive safe, mind pedestrians

District of Lake Country crews work through Wednesday evening, Feb. 3, 2021, after a rockfall closed Pelmewash Parkway around 3:15 p.m. (District of Facebook - Facebook)
Crews work to clear rockfall on Lake Country road

District of Lake Country says geotechnical engineer to assess wall stability

The 861 Silverfox Air Cadet Squadron in Abbotsford is holding an Christmas tree recycling event by donation on Jan. 9 and 10. (Unsplash)
Taylor: Christmas all year long

I’ve been taking my time putting Christmas decorations away. Long ago, before… Continue reading

Vernon’s Oliver Stankiewicz, centre, with his parents David and Laura. Stankiewicz has created a virtual running/walking event in memory of his mom, Laura, who passed away from cancer in August 2020. The Move4Mom Run goes Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 9, with Stankiewicz running 100 kilometres in 24 hours. All proceeds from the event will go the McMurtry-Baerg Cancer Centre and Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation. (Stankiewicz family photo)
Vernon man on the move in memory of mom

Oliver Stankiewicz creates virtual fundraising run/walk Move4Mom to be held Mother’s Day

(Pixabay)
BREAKING: B.C. expands mandatory mask rules in schools, rolls out ‘rapid response teams’

Masks will be mandatory for middle and high school students except for a few scenarios

The Cerebral Palsy Association of B.C. is warning of soliciting phone calls from imposters posing as team members. (Black Press - file photo)
Cerebral Palsy Association of B.C. warns of scammers

Organization does not solicit donations by phone

The Bridge’s Youth Recovery House is closer to opening thanks to generous donations from the community. (Contributed)
Kelowna residents donate $275k for youth treatment centre

The treatment centre will serve Okanagan youth

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

New weekly cases of COVID-19 went down for most of the North Okanagan-Shuswap from Jan. 24 to 30, 2021. (BC Centre for Disease Control map)
New weekly COVID-19 case numbers drop in Vernon, Salmon Arm

Revelstoke alone with a weekly case rise reported from Jan. 24 to 30

Skip The Dishes introduced $0.99 customer surcharge to B.C. deliveries Wednesday after the province limited its ability to charge restaurants for delivery services. (Submitted photo)
Skip the Dishes adds ‘tone-deaf’ $0.99 fee to B.C. delivery orders

Company introduces customer surcharge after the province issues an order limiting its ability to charge restaurants amid the pandemic

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

(Black Press Media files)
Canada bans large cruise ships from domestics waters for one year

Adventure-seeking pleasure craft remain banned from entering Arctic waters

Chuck’s Burger Bar says it has launched an investigation after allegations of sexualized violence against an employee were made public. (Facebook/Chuck’s Burger Bar)
Victoria police now investigating reports of sexual assault, harassment at downtown restaurant

Many people came forward after calls for information, police say

Most Read