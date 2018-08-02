Man randomly attacks strangers with metal bar in Kelowna’s downtown

A man was arrested after allegedly assaulting several people

The Kelowna RCMP have arrested one male who allegedly assaulted several bystanders early Thursday morning in Kelowna’s downtown core.

On Aug. 2, at 8:47 a.m., RCMP received several reports of a man that seemed to be randomly attacking strangers in the 300 block of Bernard Avenue in downtown Kelowna, according to an RCMP news release.

A man was eventually taken into custody, but not before he allegedly assaulted five random strangers with a metal bar. While in handcuffs the male continued to exhibit assaultive behaviour against the arresting officer and caused some property damage while inside the police vehicle. None of the victims received any life-threatening injuries, the release said.

The man was exhibiting signs that he was under the influence of illicit drugs and he was ultimately taken to the Kelowna General Hospital for medical assistance. He remains in police custody and will be brought before a judge to face several potential charges, the release said.

Police are looking for any witnesses or potential victims, who have not yet spoken to police to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Hot cars stopped for speeding on the way to B.C. racetrack
Next story
Update: Highway 5 closed in northbound lane near Merritt

Just Posted

Art in the Park cancelled in Lake Country

The Gibson Heritage House Tours and Art in the Park are cancelled Sunday

Make smart decisions outdoors over B.C. Day long weekend

Bad decision-making causes excessive reliance on search and rescue volunteers

Hiroshima survivor living in B.C. recounts bombing, 73 years later

Baek Byung Soon was just eight when the bomb hit Japan and is one of the only known survivors living in Canada today.

West Kelowna mom running for school board

Chantelle Desrosiers a candidate for West Kelowna trustee

‘Think about the firefighters’: Butt out, stay safe and obey campfire bans

About 340 of the wildfire in B.C. so far this year have been caused by people

Taco Thursday: Explore Kelowna’s food truck scene

The Capital News will be featuring food trucks around the city this summer

Highway 97 north of Cache Creek reopens to single-lane alternating traffic

Loon Lake Road also closed due to mudslides, and Highway 24 down to single-lane alternating traffic.

Willy freed! DFO uses innovative audio technique to draw orca from Vancouver Island harbour

T073B’s nearly two-week-long stay at Comox Harbour has come to an end

Update: Highway 5 closed in northbound lane near Merritt

The vehicle incident took place Aug. 2

Hot cars stopped for speeding on the way to B.C. racetrack

Lamborghini, McLaren impounded by Ridge Meadows RCMP

Fatal crash, wildfire cause traffic snarls on Alberta-B.C. boundary

Motorists are being detoured further south via Highway 3 through the Crowsnest Pass

Sole survivor in B.C. plane crash on the mend, family says

Spencer Neufeld was flying with another pilot and a friend when the aircraft crashed near Lillooet

Crews responding to 3 hectare wildfire near Merritt

Popular Rockin’ River music festival begins tonight south of town

Kamloops RCMP unable to find body of missing jet ski driver

Kamloops RCMP have closed a section of the South Thompson River several times this week in attempt to locate his body.

Most Read