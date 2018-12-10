Man pulls out gun at Keremeos gas station

RCMP arrested an Olalla man around 10 a.m. Sunday after he pulled a gun earlier that morning.

An Olalla man pulled a shotgun on a customer at Hilltop Esso early Sunday morning before entering the store and then fleeing to Penticton.

Cpl. Brian Evans said the man pointed the gun at a man gassing up his car and used his own vehicle to push his car out of the way. The vehicle rolled across the street and was damaged when it came to a stop.

“This happened before 7 a.m. We got a report of a incident at Hilltop Esso. A male used a vehicle to push a car out of the way and across the street. He brandished a firearm and pointed it at a person, the owner of the vehicle,” he said.

Evans said the 52-year-old then went into the store with the gun, took a coffee and then left.

“We had two officers in the area that morning. We knew who the suspect was right away and he was later located in Penticton and was arrested just after 10 a.m.,” he said.

Evans said police are still investigating the incident and he could not comment on whether the gun was loaded.

The man faces at least five charges, four firearms related and one for dangerous driving. He will appear in Penticton court today (Monday).

The same man was involved in a mental health incident on Nov. 28 where he barricaded himself in his home. The incident closed Highway 3A between Keremeos and Penticton for several hours. The man was taken in under the Mental Health Act and treated at hospital.

Evans said police are not told how long people are kept in hospital when taken under the Mental Health Act nor are they notified when they are released.

He added on Nov. 28 the man was not charged as he hadn’t committed any criminal offences.

“There were no threats on that day. It was a mental health warrant. No charges were laid were laid because there were no criminal offences committed. It was a bit of a different story yesterday.”

