Man pleads guilty to robbing four Kelowna gas stations in 24 hours

Kyle Watts-Watling pleaded guilty to robbing four Rutland gas stations in 2019

A Kelowna man has pleaded guilty to robbing four gas stations within a single day in Rutland in 2019.

Court records indicate Kyle Watts-Watling pleaded guilty to four counts of robbery on Monday, Sept. 14. He is also charged with three counts of disguising one’s face to commit an offence, to which he has not yet entered a plea.

On March 28, 2019, the Kelowna RCMP responded to four robberies that occurred at four different gas stations along Highway 33 and Highway 97 within 24 hours.

Evidence led officers to believe all four robberies were committed by the same suspect. Watts-Watling was arrested two days later on March 30, 2019.

“This investigation unfolded quickly and our investigators worked diligently to collect evidence that resulted in a swift apprehension of the suspect,” said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Meghan Foster at the time.

Watts-Watling is currently out of custody on $10,000 bail. A pre-sentence psychiatric report has been ordered and he’s scheduled to be back in court on Nov. 10.

