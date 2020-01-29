A man was fined in Salmon Arm Provincial Court on Jan. 28 for fishing illegally in the Sicamous area. (File photo)

Man pleads guilty to fishing illegally for salmon in Shuswap

Fines handed out for offences which took place in August of 2019

A man must pay several hundred dollars for two fishing offences in the Sicamous area last summer.

William James Elliot appeared in Salmon Arm Provincial Court on Jan. 28.

He pleaded guilty to two offences in relation to Sport Fishing Regulations: fishing for a species of salmon during the closed time as well as catching and retaining salmon above the daily quota.

The offences took place on Aug. 24, 2019.

The fish were seized and Elliot was fined $200 for the first offence and $150 for the second. His fishing gear was returned to him.

Court records did not reveal which lake in the Sicamous area was the site of the offences.

