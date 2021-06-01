Man missing from Vernon

Scott Bailey, 41, was reported missing May 31, 2021, from Vernon. (RCMP)

Vernon police are seeking tips on a man reported missing from Vernon May 31.

Scott Bailey, 41, was reportedly last seen in Vernon and police are concerned for his health and well-being as being out of contact for this long is out of character, according to family.

Anyone with information on the 5-11, 201-pound man with blue eyes and brown hair is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Record-breaking month for Vernon Search and Rescue

READ MORE: Budding Vernon artists bridge gap with installation for seniors

@caitleerach

Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.