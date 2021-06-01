Scott Bailey, 41, was reported missing May 31, 2021, from Vernon. (RCMP)

Scott Bailey, 41, was reported missing May 31, 2021, from Vernon. (RCMP)

Man missing from Vernon

Police seek tips on whereabouts of Scott Bailey

Vernon police are seeking tips on a man reported missing from Vernon May 31.

Scott Bailey, 41, was reportedly last seen in Vernon and police are concerned for his health and well-being as being out of contact for this long is out of character, according to family.

Anyone with information on the 5-11, 201-pound man with blue eyes and brown hair is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Record-breaking month for Vernon Search and Rescue

READ MORE: Budding Vernon artists bridge gap with installation for seniors

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna man $1M richer after lotto win
Next story
Boil water notice requested for private Lake Country utility

Just Posted

Students at Hillview Elementary School in Vernon tied 215 orange ribbons to a fence Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in honour of the children whose remains were found at a former Kamloops residential school site last week. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Vernon students tie 215 ribbons in support of residential school victims

Hillview Elementary students took lessons from the classroom to the roadside Tuesday morning

The Little Brown Myotis occurs across British Columbia but is threatened by white-nose syndrome, a bat disease. (Photo by B. Paterson)
Provincial bat count to monitor for impacts of white-nose syndrome

Almost half of British Columbia’s bat species are now at risk

A still from the video taken of a violent arrest on May 30, 2020 in downtown Kelowna. (File)
Kelowna Mountie charged with assault, again

Const. Siggy Pietrzak, previously charged in rough caught-on-camera arrest, faces domestic assault charge

(Community Foundation North Okanagan - contributed)
$72K grant brings Okanagan Rail Trail Kilometre Zero project closer to goal

Coldstream trailhead development would see plaza, viewpoint, interpretative signs celebrating Syilx Nation, history

Kamloops Fire Rescue’s Captain Brian Lannon has been identified as the diver who is presumed to have drowned in Okanagan Lake over the weekend. (Contributed/Kamloops Fire Rescue)
Body of drowned Okanagan Lake diver recovered

A member of the public spotted Brian Lannon’s body in the water Tuesday morning

People walk in Lake Ontario on a warm sunny day at Woodbine Beach during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Warm, dry summer expected across much of Canada, Weather Network predicts

Forest fires in B.C. is higher than normal, with higher temperatures and less precipitation

Conservation officers are urging Summerland residents to manage their garbage and other bear attractants after a bear in the community was put down in late May. (Black Press file photo)
Aggressive bear put down in Summerland neighbourhood

Residents urged to manage garbage and other bear attractants

Each year, less than one per cent of the area designated for sustainable timber harvesting by B.C.’s independent chief forester is harvested. (B.C. government photo)
B.C. overhaul of logging policy continues to include old-growth harvest

Province seeks new ways to redistribute big logging tenures

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Shoes line the edge of the Centennial Flame on Parliament Hill in memory of the 215 children whose remains were found at the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School at Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in Kamloops, B.C., on Sunday, May 30, 2021, THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Time to account for all child deaths at Canada’s residential schools: Tk̓emlúps te Secwépemc

First Nation says that Canada has not taken ownership of its role in the atrocities

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson looks on as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers opening remarks at the start of a meeting with mayors of Canada’s largest cities in Ottawa, Thursday February 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promises cities help to lower high cost of housing

PM says it can take 280 months for an average family to save a down payment in a place like Toronto

Black bear. (Black Press Media files)
Black bear killed after attacking man at work camp north of Prince George

Worker taken to hospital with serious injuries

Clarence (Kat) Pennier during an Aevitas waste recycling plant protest by the Fraser River on Dec. 17, 2013. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Stó:lō elder opens up about children found at residential school site in Kamloops

‘People suspected things like this happened, but there was never proof of it’

Most Read