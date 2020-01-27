Jay Rosenberger, 38, was last seen at the Village Green Hotel on Friday, Jan. 24. (Facebook)

Man missing from Vernon hotel

Jay Rosenberger, 38, was last seen Friday

A 38-year-old man who was last seen in Vernon has been reported as missing.

“This is completely out of character for him,” sister Holly Frances wrote in a Facebook post.

Jay Rosenberger was last seen at the Village Green Hotel on Friday, Jan. 24, around 11 p.m. where he works as the manager.

“He was supposed to return to work and had plans with friends the next day but never showed,” Frances wrote.

She reported his cellphone is dead and he is without a phone charger. She said his vehicle is also missing as well.

Police have been notified.

Frances said family from Edmonton is coming to town to help aid in the search.

Any information about the whereabouts of Rosenberger can be sent to Holly Frances via Facebook.

Details and sightings can be shared with Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can be shared online at crimestoppers.net.

