First responders help rescue a man who paraglided off the Stawamus Chief on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (Squamish RCMP)

Man left with life threatening injuries after paragliding off Stawamus Chief

He was flown to a Lower Mainland hospital

A 40-year-old man is being treated for life threatening injuries after paragliding off the Stawamus Chief near Squamish Thursday morning.

RCMP said a police boat was sent to the log boom area of blind channel portion of the Howe Sound around 7:45 a.m. to rescue the man.

Squamish RCMP and firefighters retrieved the man and he was sent to a Lower Mainland via air ambulance with life threatening injuries.

Police believe the man was paragliding off the Stawamus Chief when he went into a spin with his wing and fell to the log boom area just to the west of where he launched from.

READ MORE: B.C. climber dies after falling from the Stawamus Chief

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Rutland Middle School still struggling with old facilities

Just Posted

Rutland Middle School still struggling with old facilities

No upgrade, rebuild, or expansion announced on 71-year-old school despite community efforts

The price of a loft in Kelowna can get you an acre, lakefront mansion in Quebec

The average price of Kelowna homes sold in July was over $1m

Blow, bucks and BMWs seized in Alberta bust with Kelowna ties

Two Kelowna men and a Kamloops woman were arrested and charged with trafficking

Okanagan Sun player named special teams player of the week

Kelton Kouri picks up the nod in week four of the BC Football Conference

Sound won’t be issue in timber towers: Kelowna building manager

Changes to provincial building code ensure proper sound insulation in multi-family apartment builds

Saddle up for North Okanagan’s IPE

Interior Provincial Exhibition and Stampede underway Aug. 28-Sept. 1

Labour day long-weekend fun at Grizzli Winery

Grizzli Winery will be hosting the Grizzli Labour Day Market.

The price of an Okanagan loft can get you an acre, lakefront mansion in Quebec

The average price of Kelowna homes sold in July was over $1m

Early morning Okanagan crash has man fleeing from police

Single-vehicle accident in Vernon happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. at 39th Avenue and Mutrie Road

Scholar banned for racial profiling of black student at UBC humanities meeting

A human rights investigator was hired after Shelby McPhee complained

B.C. health officials to focus on unvaccinated kids heading back to school

Education minister said most parents won’t have to worry

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh says affordable housing high priority during stop in South Okanagan

Singh said his government would make sure Canadains paid less for housing

North Okanagan home fire cause ruled undetermined

Foul play not suspected in Commonage Place blazed that displaced six people

Judge adjourns animal cruelty charges of North Okanagan mother and daughter

Charges against Carla Christman Chelsea Beluse-Christman have been adjourned until Sept. 26, 9 a.m.

Most Read