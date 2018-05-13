Man kills one, injures four in Paris stabbing spree

Friend of dead Paris knife attacker has been detained for questioning

A knife-wielding assailant killed a 29-year-old man and injured four others in a lively neighbourhood near Paris’ famed Opera Garnier before he was killed by police Saturday night. The Islamic State group claimed the attacker as one of its “soldiers.”

Counterterrorism authorities took charge of the investigation, and President Emmanuel Macron vowed that France would not bow to extremists despite being the target of multiple deadly attacks in recent years.

A French judicial official says friend of dead Paris knife attacker has been detained for questioning in Strasbourg.

More coming.

The Associated Press