Emergency personnel respond to the fatal collision on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carlin Hall west of Salmon Arm on Sunday, Dec. 2. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Man killed in Highway 1 crash in Shuswap

A head-on crash closes Trans-Canada Highway west of Salmon Arm for eight hours

One man was killed in the collision that closed the Trans-Canada Highway west of Salmon Arm for close to eight hours Sunday.

Cpl. Mike Halskov of BC RCMP Traffic Services reports that two trucks collided about 4:10 p.m. on Dec. 2 about 15 kilometres west of Salmon Arm. The crash occurred near the Carlin Hall in Tappen.

“Upon arrival it was determined that an eastbound Ford pickup truck crossed the centre line and collided head-on with a westbound Chevrolet pickup truck,” reports Cpl. Halskov. “Two other westbound vehicles were caught up in the collision. The lone male driver of the Ford pickup was deceased at the scene.”

Related: The Trans-Canada Highway west of Salmon Arm reopened at midnight Sunday

Police say alcohol has not been ruled out as a contributing factor to the collision. The occupants of the three other vehicles involved suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The four-lane highway was closed until midnight, with some drivers being able to access detours.

The Trans Canada East Traffic Services (Golden) is continuing its investigation and no further information is available at this time.

The Salmon Arm crash was one of six fatal crashes over the weekend in B.C.

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. family warns of Tide pod dangers after toddler’s near-brush with death
Next story
B.C. hydro project granted an environmental assessment certificate

Just Posted

The Tea Party to stop in Kelowna

The rock band will stop at the Kelowna Community Theatre May 7

Pair of Rockets named in World Junior preliminary rosters

D-men, Zabransky and Thomson were added to the roster

Okanagan’s largest holiday shopping event kicks off at Prospera Place

The weekend shopping event begins Dec. 8

Traffic backed up near Barlee Road and Highway 97

A car crash has slowed traffic in both directions

Judas Priest and Uriah Heep to play Kelowna show

Heavy metal legends announced for Monday, June 16

Weekday weather update

Your weekday weather update for the Okanagan - Shuswap with Jen Zielinski

Black Press Media challenges publication ban on name of B.C. school stabbing victim

Victim’s family feels ‘muzzled’ by ban implemented by BC Review Board without consultation

Security committee review of Trudeau’s India trip finds ‘gaps’ in vetting

Prime Minister met with Jaspal Atwal, a B.C. Sikh convicted of trying to assassinate an Indian minister in 1986

B.C. whale-watching group uses surcharge to boost salmon, science for killer whales

Prince of Whales Whale Watching says the conservation fee charged to passengers will rise from $2 to $5

Picket line up at Tolko plant near Lumby

United Steelworkers members began 24-hour rotating strike at 6 a.m. Monday

Andrew Scheer promises more cash for police to combat gun and gang violence

Scheer to also audit jail programs to ensure inmates are ready to rejoin society when time is served

Six deadly crashes on B.C. highways prompt police warning

Crashes in Chetwynd, Lytton, North Vancouver, the Shuswap, near Prince George and near Squamish

Trudeau criticized for tweet to Trevor Noah pledging $50M charity gift

Conservatives’ Andrew Scheer accuses PM of promising the cash in a tweet to impress a TV personality

Family of woman killed on Sea-to-Sky highway wants to fulfil her dying wish

Bekah Mann, 24, wanted to be one with nature in death

Most Read