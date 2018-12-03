Man killed in Highway 1 crash in Shuswap

Emergency personnel respond to the fatal collision on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carlin Hall west of Salmon Arm on Sunday, Dec. 2. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

One man was killed in the collision that closed the Trans-Canada Highway west of Salmon Arm for close to eight hours Sunday.

Cpl. Mike Halskov of BC RCMP Traffic Services reports that two trucks collided about 4:10 p.m. on Dec. 2 about 15 kilometres west of Salmon Arm. The crash occurred near the Carlin Hall in Tappen.

“Upon arrival it was determined that an eastbound Ford pickup truck crossed the centre line and collided head-on with a westbound Chevrolet pickup truck,” reports Cpl. Halskov. “Two other westbound vehicles were caught up in the collision. The lone male driver of the Ford pickup was deceased at the scene.”

Police say alcohol has not been ruled out as a contributing factor to the collision. The occupants of the three other vehicles involved suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The four-lane highway was closed until midnight, with some drivers being able to access detours.

The Trans Canada East Traffic Services (Golden) is continuing its investigation and no further information is available at this time.

The Salmon Arm crash was one of six fatal crashes over the weekend in B.C.

