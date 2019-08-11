The WR Bennett Bridge across Okanagan Lake connects Kelowna and West Kelowna. (Instagram

Man jumping through traffic causes multi-vehicle collision

The man wasn’t hit, but caused four cars to collide

A pedestrian who jumped in and out of traffic on the Highway 97 bridge caused a multi-vehicle collision, sources said.

At approximately 10:3o p.m. on Aug. 11, emergency responders received reports of a man walking through traffic in the westbound lanes of the WR Bennett bridge.

As traffic came to a halt near the peak of the bridge, four cars collided with one another, according to an eye witness.

The cars had to wait for tow trucks to clear the area.

At 11:35 p.m. traffic resumed.

