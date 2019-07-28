Man hunt for Port Alberni murderers, Kelowna’s first pot shop, homelessness: weekly roundup

Here are the top stories from last week

Bryer Schmegelsky, left, and Kam McLeod, right, are both suspects in a double homicide and a suspicious death in B.C. (Instagram, RCMP)

1. Timeline: Three dead in northern B.C. and two on the run

Two Port Alberni teens are now wanted Canada-wide in connection to three deaths. Here is a timeline, updated to July 23.

2. First pot shop in Kelowna opens

The Hobo Recreational Cannabis Store offers 36 strains in five formats. The retail store opened on Thursday.

3. Brain injuries are prevalent among homeless

Traumatic Brain Injuries (TBIs) affect between 50 and 60 per cent of homeless people, according to BrainTrust Canada.

4. Eli’s family had to fight for funeral funding

Although the ministry could not comment on specific cases, Robyn Beauregard, Eli’s father, said the family was not originally going to receive funding to cover funeral costs for the murdered 16-year-old.

5. Kelowna brewery serves up generous donation to food bank

Vice and Virtue Brewing Co. served up something other than tasty craft beer last week, the Kelowna brewery donated $1,155.95 to the Central Okanagan Food Bank.