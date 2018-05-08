Man hit in eye with BB gun pellet

A criminal investigation is underway after a South Okanagan man was discovered to have a BB gun pellet lodged in his eye.

During the early afternoon hours of April 20, a south Okanagan man attended the front counter of the Kelowna detachment to report a hazardous incident that took place, days prior, during the late evening hours of Wednesday, April 18. Sometime between 10 and 10:30 p.m., the victim had been walking with his wife back to their hotel room, in downtown Kelowna, when he suddenly felt a sharp stinging sensation to one of his eyes. By the time the couple reached their hotel room, the victim’s face was bloodied, said the Kelowna RCMP in a news release.

What is being described as a careless incident took place while the couple was walking in the vicinity of the iconic waterfront Kelowna Sails landmark along Bernard Avenue.

The victim returned home and sought medical attention the following day, which led to the discovery of what doctors believe to be a spherical BB gun pellet lodged behind his eye. He continues to recover from his injuries at this time, as he awaits a medical procedure to remove the projectile, said the news release.

“Our investigators have exhausted all their efforts of tracking down the potential source of what could be a life-altering incident,” said RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“At this time were are unable to determine whether this was an intentional act of violence or negligent in nature,” O’Donaghey said. “Regardless, we believe that some member of the public has knowledge of this incident and we are urging them to come forward to speak with police.”

Anyone with any information at all is asked to contact Cst. Emily Tousignant of the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain entirely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.

edit@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.