Man found in Kelowna after missing for 3 days

The RCMP, COSAR, RCMP Air Services and RCMP Police Dog Service worked together to find the man

A 22 year old man was found on Oct. 24, three days after being reported missing in Kelowna.

The Kelowna RCMP, the Central Okanagan Search and Rescue, RCMP Air Services and RCMP Police Dog Service found the young man who had been reported missing on Oct. 21.

Police say that he is doing well.

The RCMP would like to thank the search and rescue teams and members of the public that helped recover the man.

