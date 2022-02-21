Man found dead in Keremeos home, criminality suspected: RCMP

‘Initial investigation leads us to believe that the general public is not at risk’

The RCMP is investigating a homicide in Keremeos.

Officers from the Southeast District Major Crime Unit (SED MCU) were called to a home in the 100-block of 9th Avenue for an unresponsive man around 11 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20.

When emergency personnel arrived it was determined the man had died and criminality was suspected.

“Initial investigation leads us to believe that the general public is not at risk and this was an isolated incident that is unrelated to any other ongoing investigations in the South Okanagan,” RCMP Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said.

The MCU has taken conduct of the investigation and is expected to remain in the area for several days gathering evidence. Keremeos RCMP and the Forensic Identification Section are assisting.

The deceased is not being identified at this time.

