Abbotsford Police and IHIT are investigating a homicide near the end of Mt. Lehman Road. (File photo)

Abbotsford Police and IHIT are investigating a homicide near the end of Mt. Lehman Road. (File photo)

Man found dead at Abbotsford drug lab after report of shots fired, home invasion

Abbotsford Police say Integrated Homicide Investigation Team are taking over case

A homicide is being investigated in Abbotsford after shots were fired during a home invasion, at what turned out to be a drug lab.

Abbotsford Police (APD) were called out to the home invasion in the 7000 block of Nicholson Avenue, where the shots were fired, just after 4 a.m. Friday.

When they arrived they found one man had been killed. While they investigated, they discovered the drug lab.

The Abbotsford Police Major Crime Unit is in the preliminary stages of investigating and will be transitioning the case over to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

Sgt. Paul Walker with the APD said that early indications suggest that this incident is targeted, and the public is not at risk. He added that additional resources are being deployed to the scene to assist in this “complex investigation.”

Anyone with information about this incident, dashcam footage or CCTV from the area are asked to call the IHIT Infoline at 1-877-551-4448.

@CHWKcommunity
jessica.peters@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsCrimeHomicide

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Invasive goldfish seen swimming under ice at Kelowna pond
Next story
Former Kelowna mayor Basran topped successor Dyas in election spending

Just Posted

The UBCO women’s basketball team could clinch a playoff spot this weekend. (UBCO Heat)
Rockets at home, Warriors on the road, and a possible playoff birth: Kelowna sports weekend preview

Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas during 2023 budget deliberations Dec. 8. (Photo/City of Kelowna)
Former Kelowna mayor Basran topped successor Dyas in election spending

(Twitter)
Morning Start: Happy birthday Elmo

Goldfish under the ice at Munson pond in Kelowna. (Wendy Eiler/Photographer)
Invasive goldfish seen swimming under ice at Kelowna pond