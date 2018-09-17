Man facing charges for Vernon car surfing death to stand trial

Byron James Walterhouse, born 1976, appeared in Vernon Law Courts for a preliminary inquiry Sept. 17

A man charged in relation to a 2016 car surfing death is set to stand trial.

Byron James Walterhouse, born 1976, appeared in Vernon Law Courts for a preliminary inquiry before Judge Jeremy Guild in courtroom 302 Monday, Sept. 17.

“My instructions from Mr. Avis is that he will not be pursuing with the preliminary inquiry this morning and that he’s asking for a consent committal on all counts,” said Claire Mastop, acting as agent for defence Jonathan Avis.

Walterhouse is charged with criminal negligence causing death, dangerous driving causing death and failure to stop at an accident causing death in relation to a June 1, 2016 incident that claimed the life of 27-year-old Spallumcheen resident Justin Roger Martyn.

Related: Charges laid in car surfing death

Vernon RCMP was called to a report of a single-vehicle rollover collision with one fatality at the end of Tronson Road, just north of the intersection with Garmisch Road, at 12:30 a.m. June 1, 2016.

At the time, investigators determined a man had been riding on top of the vehicle, or roof-surfing, as the 2007 Dodge Calibre left the travelled portion of the road and rolled over.

Police said there were three occupants inside the vehicle — two men aged 35 and 40 as well as a 27-year-old woman.

The woman stayed at the scene and spoke with police. The two men walked away from the scene, police said. RCMP spoke with one and the second man later attended the Vernon detachment and was released without charges at the time.

Walterhouse will appear next in Vernon Law Courts Sept. 24 at 10 a.m. to fix a date for trial. The charges against him have not been proven in court.

@VernonNews
parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Comments are closed

Previous story
Vernon hosts informational meeting on Canada’s newest political party
Next story
Home ownership declined in Kelowna, and other large Canadian cities

Just Posted

B.C. man facing first-degree murder charge in death of Belgian tourist

Amelie Sakkalis’ body was found on Aug. 22 near Boston Bar

Home ownership declined in Kelowna, and other large Canadian cities

Homeownership in Canada has declined for the first time in almost half a century.

Okanagan Food Hub Co-op to open first farmer-owned grocery store

Seven day a week access to farm fresh meat and produce to become a reality in Kelowna Spring 2019.

Terry Fox runs in Kelowna and Lake Country see surge in support

Terry Fox runs took place around the Central Okanagan

One dead following scuba accident in Fintry

A 56-year-old man died as a result of a scuba diving incident Sunday, Sept. 16

Your morning news in 90: Sept. 17, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

Man facing charges for Vernon car surfing death to stand trial

Byron James Walterhouse, born 1976, appeared in Vernon Law Courts for a preliminary inquiry Sept. 17

Enderby swimmer dominates at 55+ BC Games

Terry van Meer wins nine medals, including six gold at Cranbrook/Kimberley event

Vernon hosts informational meeting on Canada’s newest political party

The People’s Party of Canada launched Friday; info meeting Monday, 6:30 p.m., Village Green Hotel

B.C. cities push for spill response base despite Trans Mountain decision

UBCM delegates voted to ask the province to continue building bases

Protesters rally outside Ont. legislature during rare midnight sitting

Protesters voiced their opposition to the bill inside Queen’s Park as well, heckling Progressive Conservative legislators with cries of “shame, shame” until the Speaker cleared the public galleries.

NDP has yet to nominate a single candidate for next federal election

While the Conservatives and the Liberals tout having candidates nominated and money in the bank the NDP has yet to nominate a single candidate.

US border agent in Texas confesses to 4 killings, police say

A U.S. Border Patrol agent suspected of killing four women was arrested early Saturday after a fifth woman managed to escape from him and notify authorities.

Hope fades in Philippines for dozens buried in landslides

The biggest storm of the year left dozens dead from landslides and drownings as it sliced through the northern Philippines.

Most Read