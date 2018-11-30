Man faces murder charge in woman’s death after crash on B.C. highway

Police alleged at the time of the crash that the circumstances of the incident were suspicious

A murder charge has been laid against a man following the death of a 34-year-old woman in hospital shortly after the Mounties began investigating a crash on a highway in Burnaby, B.C.

Police say Jan Poepl has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of 34-year-old Nicole Hasselmann.

Police alleged at the time of the crash on Nov. 16 that the circumstances of the incident were suspicious and the woman’s injuries were indicative of foul play.

Cpl. Frank Jang of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says those involved were known to each other.

After the crash, police said a man in the vehicle was expected to make a full recovery and they made a public plea for anyone who had seen Hasselmann before the crash to call police.

Police say 31-year-old Poepl was scheduled to appear in provincial court on Friday.

The Canadian Press

