Update: Off-duty officer witnesses armed robbery at Salmon Arm liquor store

Enderby man accused in incident that allegedly involved a .22-caliber rifle and handgun

Update:

The armed robbery in Salmon Arm on New Year’s Day occurred at Setters Liquor Store.

Salmon Arm RCMP provided more information Jan. 9 regarding an incident that generated 10 charges for an Enderby man.

Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey states in a news release that police received a report on Jan. 1 at 8:16 p.m. of an armed robbery at the liquor store on 11th Avenue NE.

“The suspect, whose face was obstructed by a balaclava, was reportedly in possession of a long barrelled firearm. It is alleged that he pointed the firearm at a customer before fleeing in a motor vehicle from the business with an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes. No staff or customers were physically injured during the interaction.”

The police release states the suspect was charged thanks, in part, to observations made by witnesses at the scene.

“One of our own officers was inside the store at the time of the alleged robbery,” O’Donaghey writes. “The RCMP officer was off-duty at the time, but managed to obtain valuable information about the suspect and suspect vehicle which assisted investigators in advancing the robbery investigation to an arrest being made that evening.”

(See charges related to the armed robbery below)

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044.

Original story:

A man charged in connection with a New Year’s Day armed robbery in Salmon Arm will remain in custody.

Anthony Robert Summers, 29, faces 10 counts in connection with an incident on Wednesday, Jan. 1. He will not be released from custody following a bail hearing Jan. 7.

Read more: Salmon Arm RCMP investigate child porn cases involving four or five suspects

Read more: Salmon Arm RCMP see fewer calls for service, more property, violent crimes

Read more: Sexual assaults, extortion on the rise even as crime rates stay low: Stats Canada

The charges include robbery where a firearm is used, wearing a face mask, using a firearm while committing an offence, pointing a firearm at another person, possessing a .22-calibre rifle for the purpose of committing an offence, possessing a .22-calibre handgun, transporting a .22-calibre rifle without reasonable precautions for the safety of others, occupying a vehicle with a .22-calibre rifle inside, possessing someone else’s identity document and possessing the personal cheques of another person that were obtained illegally.

No details have been released yet on the target of the alleged armed robbery.

Summers is also facing two charges related to forged documents in an incident on Nov. 3, 2019.

Those counts include: possessing a forged document with the intent to commit an offence, and possessing another person’s cheques knowing they were obtained by the commission of an offence.

Summers is set to appear again in Salmon Arm Provincial Court on Feb. 4.

None of the charges have been proven in court.


marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New pet deposit fund among B.C.’s latest social assistance overhaul
Next story
Woman, 26, arrested on more than two dozen charges after fleeing to Oliver

Just Posted

Snow and -16 C temperatures expected in Kelowna over weekend

Environment Canada forecasts continuing winter conditions

Body found behind Kelowna Gospel Mission

RCMP and ambulance services were on scene Thursday morning

Kelowna company offers reward to return dog that was allegedly stolen

The German Shepherd was last seen near the Black Mountain gas station on Highway 33 and Gallagher Dr

Rockets make pair of trades ahead of Friday’s WHL trade deadline

Kelowna acquires defenceman Tyson Feist from Regina, trades away Jaedon Joseph

Who’s best to bring along in a zombie apocalypse? UBC Okanagan professors argue

The Life Raft Debate returns as experts defend their expertise come a zombie attack

Urgent and primary care centre officially opens in Kelowna

The centre opened on Thursday and will employ 22 full-time practitioner positions

‘People are in shock’: Iran plane crash will reverberate across Canada, B.C. prof says

Death toll includes 63 Canadians, 11 of them British Columbians

B.C. judge grants bail to Bella Coola man convicted of killing toddler in 1983

Phillip Tallio pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 22-month-old Delavina Mack

Cawston winery extends helping hand to Australia

Purchase a case of wine from Little Farm Winery and support those affected by Australian wildfires

U.S. launches investigation into Iranian-Americans held at B.C. border: congresswoman

Congresswoman Pramila Jayapa wrote that a civil rights inquiry has been opened

North Okanagan hit with 60 vehicle break-ins last month

RCMP urge vigilance after reports of stolen items from vehicles in North Okanagan in December

Health care access, cost of travel top concerns for BC rural residents

Interim report highlights concerns of rural folks when it comes to health services

Sex doll rental company takes up residence in Langley

The dolls undergo a ‘rigorous multi-stage cleaning process’ once returned

Woman, 26, arrested on more than two dozen charges after fleeing to Oliver

Erica Esquieres, 26, has been on the lam since July 2018

Most Read