Saanich Police are investigating a sexual assault in the 3900-block of Wolf Street that happened around 2 a.m. on March 17. (Pexels)

Man enters unlocked B.C. home with knife, sexually assaults 22-year-old

Investigation ongoing after woman sexually assaulted in Greater Victoria early Sunday morning

Early Sunday morning Saanich Police were called to investigate a reported sexual assault in the Gordon Head area of Greater Victoria.

According to police, an unknown man carrying a knife entered a townhouse in the 3900-block of Wolf Street around 2 a.m. and sexually assaulted a 22-year-old woman who was visiting friends from the University of Victoria.

The attacker is described as tall with short blonde hair, athletic and could have possibly been wearing glasses. The house was dark at the time of the attack.

The woman is from the Lower Mainland and did not know her attacker.

Major crimes and forensic investigators were on scene throughout the early morning hours and most of Sunday at Wolf Street.

The investigation is ongoing and police are reminding people living in the area to remain vigilant and to lock their doors at night. Investigators say some residents in the area have been known to leave doors unlocked due to multiple students living together.

The police say they don’t feel the public at large are in danger but want to encourage people to lock their doors as it is possible the suspect had prior knowledge of the home being unlocked.

The female is recovering and being supported by friends and other services.

Police are asking any witnesses who may have observed suspicious activity at around 2 a.m. on March 17 in the area surrounding the Gordon Head Townhouse complex to come forward.


