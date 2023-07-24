Man dies 2 days after being released from B.C. police custody

IIO investigation launched after man was arrested, taken to Oceanside RCMP cells on July 18

A man has died in hospital, two days after being released from police custody in Parksville.

According to a news release by the Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of BC, the man appeared unwell while being released from police custody on July 19.

Emergency Health Services (EHS) were contacted and transported the man to a hospital for treatment. The man was found to have suffered a serious injury. He died in hospital on July 21.

The IIO was notified of the incident on July 20, when police became aware of the man’s serious condition.

The investigation continues and will determine what role, if any, police actions or inaction may have played in the death.

Information provided by the RCMP states that in the evening on July 18 police responded to calls regarding a man allegedly causing a disturbance in the 100-block of Island Highway West. Police arrested the man and lodged him in cells at the Oceanside detachment.

The IIO is asking any person with relevant information or video footage of the incident to please contact the Witness Line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.

The IIO is the Independent civilian oversight agency of the police in British Columbia. It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

