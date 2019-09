Kamloops This Week

A Savona man in his early 20s has died following an accident on Savona Access Road early Sunday morning.

Details have not yet been released by Kamloops RCMP’s rural detachment, but the crash occurred at about 3 a.m. and the victim is believed to have been ejected from the vehicle.

The investigation into the crash continues.

