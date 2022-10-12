Man charged with impaired driving causing death back in Kelowna court

A man charged with dangerous and impaired driving causing the death of two people, was in Supreme Court in Kelowna, on Oct. 11.
Kory Douglas Mikalishen was driving two passengers early in the morning on Aug. 26, 2019 when the vehicle crashed on Highway 33 between Gerstmar and Davie Road.
Kelowna RCMP said that both passengers were pronounced dead on the scene and Mikalishen was transported to the hospital with injuries.
Mikalishen is not currently custody.
@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.