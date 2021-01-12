Kamloops RCMP arrested Terrance Jones, 40, in Kamloops on Jan. 11 without incident. He is one of three men charged in connection with a stabbing in Blind Bay on Aug. 16, 2020. (RCMP photo)

Kamloops RCMP arrested Terrance Jones, 40, in Kamloops on Jan. 11 without incident. He is one of three men charged in connection with a stabbing in Blind Bay on Aug. 16, 2020. (RCMP photo)

Man charged with attempted murder in 2020 Shuswap stabbing arrested

RCMP arrest Terrance Jones in Kamloops, one of three men charged in Blind Bay incident

Kamloops This Week

Mounties arrested a man wanted in connection with an attempted murder investigation in the Shuswap.

Kamloops RCMP converged on a Victoria Street location on Monday morning, Jan. 11, after receiving a report that Terrance Jones — one of three men wanted for a stabbing and attempted murder in Blind Bay last August — might be in town.

Officers responded with a police dog and Jones surrendered without incident, Const. Crystal Evelyn said in a press release.

Jones, 40, of no fixed address, faces one count each of attempted murder, assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, robbery with a firearm, pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon and use of firearm in an offence.

He remains in custody.

On the evening of Aug. 16, just before 11 p.m., Salmon Arm RCMP and emergency medical crews responded to a Blind Bay home along Forest Drive, where they found a man bleeding heavily from apparent stab wounds. The stabbing victim had shown up at the front door of the house seeking help.

Read more: Stabbing of 30-year-old man in South Shuswap believed targeted

Read more: Three charged with attempted murder after bleeding man appears at Blind Bay home

Police at the time said they believed the assault was a targeted attack carried out at a nearby car wash, where as many as three suspects were involved in the physical confrontation, which resulted in the victim being stabbed multiple times.

The victim, a 30-year-old man from the Shuswap, was transported to hospital and his injuries were not considered to be life threatening. Subsequently, charges were approved against Jones, 33-year-old Jordy Kyle Moyan of Kelowna and 36-year-old Alexander Vittal Boucher of Enderby.

In September Moyan was arrested in Chase and Boucher was taken into custody in Vernon.

That month Jones turned himself in to Salmon Arm police. The circumstances surrounding him being at large again have not been disclosed.

Moyan and Boucher were charged with attempted murder, assault with a weapon, aggravated assault and robbery with a firearm.

Read more: Wanted Alberta man linked to Shuswap stabbing turns himself in

Read more: Fire sparked at Vernon apartment in manhunt for wanted Enderby man

newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Salmon Armstabbing

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Three Kelowna flights flagged for COVID-19
Next story
‘Vile; filled with racism’: Officials condemn reaction to Cowichan First Nations COVID outbreak

Just Posted

The City of Vernon is sending a letter to the provincial government to request that church be deemed an essential service amid the pandemic. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star file)
Make church an essential service: Vernon council

With mental health crises on the rise, politician says places of worship need to reopen to support those struggling

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News file)
Three Kelowna flights flagged for COVID-19

The BC Centre for Disease Control said the flights were on Jan. 4, 5 and 7

Amanda Parsons, a registered nurse on staff at the Northwood Care facility, administers a dose of the Moderna vaccine to Ann Hicks, 77, in Halifax on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan-Pool
Interior Health reports two more deaths, 217 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend

The deaths both came from long-term care homes — one at Vernon’s Heritage Square and one at McKinney Place in Oliver

A COVID-19 outbreak at Vernon’s Heritage Square long-term care home has claimed five people. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Vernon care home records fifth COVID-19 death

Heritage Square mourns loss, Noric House outbreak grows

Ecole Dorothea Walker Elementary school in the Mission. (Contributed)
French Immersion student shift at Ecole KSS upsets parents

School district to get pushback on moving Okanagan Mission Secondary catchment area students out of KSS French Immersion cohort

A worker is seen cleaning surfaces inside Little Mountain Place, a long term care home where 41 residents have died since a COVID-19 outbreak was declared at the facility in November, in Vancouver, on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID death toll in B.C. tops 1,000 as 1,475 new cases recorded over the weekend

B.C. has administered nearly 60,000 vaccines as of Sunday night

Kamloops RCMP arrested Terrance Jones, 40, in Kamloops on Jan. 11 without incident. He is one of three men charged in connection with a stabbing in Blind Bay on Aug. 16, 2020. (RCMP photo)
Man charged with attempted murder in 2020 Shuswap stabbing arrested

RCMP arrest Terrance Jones in Kamloops, one of three men charged in Blind Bay incident

The Oak Bay Police Department issued two tickets of $230 each as students refused to disperse from a 100-person gathering near the University of Victoria on Saturday night. (Oak Bay Police/Twitter)
2 students at large bush party near University of Victoria fined $230

Partygoers defy Oak Bay police orders to disperse

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers his opening remarks during a news conference outside Rideau cottage in Ottawa, Friday, January 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada secures 20M more Pfizer vaccine doses; U.S. border closure extended to Feb. 21

Extra doses will come this spring starting in April

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Megan Bell’s design of the Vineyard Monster set into a Tshirt - one of the first when launching her new clothing line Lake + Wild - an ode to beautiful BC and Osoyoos. (Submitted)
Osoyoos vine monster emblazoned on locally-made T-shirts

Cothing designer created the ‘Vineyard Monster’ tee in appreciation of the popular landmark

(Michael Rodriguez - Kelowna Capital News)
RCMP, fire crews respond to landslide below Kelowna home

The situation has been ongoing for the past week, homeowner says

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

FILE – Interior Health medical health officer Dr. Silvina Mema addressed Kelowna city council. (Alistair Waters/Capital News)
COVID-19 outbreak declared at First Nation in northern B.C. as cases soar to 32

Number of positive cases soars to 32

Most Read