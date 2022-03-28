Man charged with attempted murder after attack on Kelowna Mountie

A man has been charged with attempted murder after attacking a Kelowna RCMP officer with a knife.

Shortly before midnight on March 26, Kelowna RCMP received an unwanted persons call regarding people camped on private property in the 1000-block of Ellis Street.

An officer arrived on scene approximately thirty minutes later, and engaged in conversation with a male related to the call.

A short time later, an emergency notification went out from the officer’s radio to dispatchers, requiring immediate assistance. The man allegedly pulled a knife on the officer, leaving the officer with a serious stab wound above the eye.

In an attempt to gain control of the situation, the officer discharged their firearm, though no harm was done via the firearm. However, the suspect then began to harm himself with the knife.

RCMP was able to take control and arrest the suspect after multiple frontline officers arrived on scene. The suspect was committed under the Mental Health Act after transportation to hospital due to self-inflicted neck wounds.

The officer was treated for his injuries and is recovering at home.

“Every day our officers attend calls for service in this community, often dealing with persons who have complex issues which continue to challenge us to support an effective and appropriate response,” said Insp. Adam MacIntosh, operations officer for the Kelowna RCMP. “I would like to thank two citizens who came to the aid of the officer during the attack. As you know police work carries inherent risk and this weekend is a clear example. Our officer was faced with a fight for their life and both their training and resilience prevailed in that alley Sunday morning. Our thoughts are with them and their family.”

39-year old Richard McCrea has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault of a police officer, attempt to disarm a police officer, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, and resisting arrest.

He is set to appear in court on April 11.

