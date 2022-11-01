Shawn Lamaroux, of Vernon was expected in Penticton Supreme Court facing 7 counts of robbery but BC Prosecution confirms the file closed because he is deceased. (Facebook)

Man charged in month-long Okanagan-wide crime spree is dead

Shawn Lamaroux, 37, was charged in robberies from Osoyoos, Penticton to West Kelowna and Vernon

The Vernon man charged with robbing businesses across the Okanagan last year is dead.

Shawn Lamouroux was to be in court on Monday for six counts of robbery but all his files have been abated.

The term abated refers to the process for staying a file when prosecutors have a proper basis to believe the person is deceased, explained the BC Prosecution Service on Tuesday.

It doesn’t appear Lamaroux was in custody at the time.

Lamouroux was accused of armed robberies at businesses in Osoyoos, Oliver, Okanagan Falls, Penticton, West Kelowna and Vernon. The crime spree stretched over Oct. 18 to Nov. 14, 2021.

Prolific offender management teams from both Penticton and Vernon, along with West Kelowna’s general investigation section worked together to identify and then arrest Lamouroux, a 37-year-old Vernon resident.

READ MORE: Month-long Okanagan-wide robbery spree ends with arrest

