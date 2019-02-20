Google Maps

Man arrested in Kelowna, charged with kidnapping makes first court appearance

Justin Daniels has been charged with armed robbery and forcible confinement

A man charged in connection with a kidnapping incident in Kamloops and Kelowna made his first court appearance Friday in Kamloops.

Justin Daniels was arrested in Kelowna and charged with armed robbery and forcible confinement. The victim of the kidnapping, a Kamloops woman, was discovered in a vehicle in Falkland. The car also contained several firearms.

Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said at the time that police anticipate to arrest more suspects in this case.

The alleged robbery-turned-kidnapping in Kamloops spilled over to Kelowna last Thursday (Feb. 14), promting police to lock down part of Kelowna’s downtown area. Police said it was a targeted crime connected to the Kamloops drug trade.

READ MORE: Alleged robbery turned kidnapping prompted Kelowna police presence

Daniels has an extensive criminal history dating back to 2006, including possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes and breach of probation.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 28.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canada still believes in global recycling despite rotting garbage sent to Manila
Next story
Trudeau takes personal hit amid SNC-Lavalin controversy: poll

Just Posted

Kelowna Yacht Club announces new board members

The Kelowna Yacht Club enters its 74th year

Lake Country council looks to enforce pool construction

Council agreed to give the first three readings to a new building permit

Okanagan business offers text to apply feature

Home Depot looking to fill 109 positions in Kelowna, Kamloops, Westbank and Vernon

Alleged Kelowna pimp pleads guilty to several charges

Rypiak will be sentenced in April.

Vehicle flips into ditch in West Kelowna

Highway 97 in West Kelowna is reduced to one lane northbound

‘Riya was a dreamer’: Mother of slain 11-year-old Ontario girl heartbroken

Her father, Roopesh Rajkumar, 41, was arrested some 130 kilometres away

Highway one will be closed tomorrow for avalanche control near Golden

The closure is expected to last for two hours

B.C. Seniors Advocate questions labour shortage in care homes

Are there really no workers, or are care aide wages too low?

Crash near Walmart intersection in Salmon Arm slows Highway 1 traffic

Crews respond to what appeared to be two-vehicle crash

B.C. business groups worry about looming economic decline in wake of NDP budget

The party’s second government budget focused on plenty of spending, business advocates say

Remembering Nirvana on Cobain’s 52 birthday

Nirvana played one show in Victoria on March 8, 1991 at the Forge

Missing Surrey snowshoer caught in avalanche found dead on Vancouver mountain

North Shore Rescue resumed its search today after efforts were temporarily halted Tuesday due to snowstorm

Man injured in police shooting near Nelson has died: B.C. police watchdog

The death follows an incident in Bonnington on Feb. 13

Kamloops police make arrests in kidnapping and murder cases

A drug war is taking place in Kamloops causing an increase in violent crime

Most Read