Man charged in fatal shooting now living near Princeton, under court order

A Kamloops-area man, charged with second degree murder, is living in the Princeton area under court order.

Corey Harkness, 32, was released on bail earlier this month.

Harkness is charged in relation to a fatal shooting that took place in Cache Creek January 14, 2019.

Killed was Brock Ledoux, a father of two, who had been released from prison a short time before the incident.

Harkness was released on bail last year, but was taken back into custody after being charged with numerous counts of breaching conditions related to an arrest in Kelowna.

Princeton RCMP Sergeant Robert Hughes said Harkness is reporting to a bail supervisor and local police are monitoring the situation.

He said Harkness is living in the rural Princeton area, as required by the court, however his place of residence is outside town boundaries.

The man is not under house arrest, however his movements are subject to strict conditions, said Hughes.

Harkness was granted bail March 16, the same day the province shuttered its courts for most proceedings in response to COVID-19.

He is next scheduled to appear in court June 15, to fix a date for trial.

