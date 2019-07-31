Man charged in connection with Salmon Arm 7-Eleven fire to again seek bail

Preliminary inquiry regarding three charges from August 2018 blaze set to begin Sept. 30

The man charged in connection with the August 2018 fire that destroyed the 7-Eleven store in downtown Salmon Arm will again be the subject of a bail hearing.

Kenneth Robert LaForge, 39, faces charges of mischief of $5,000 or under, arson in relation to inhabited property and arson damaging property. On July 30, he faced a fourth count: breach of an undertaking or recognizance.

Court documents describing the circumstances of this count state that on June 6, at or near Salmon Arm, LaForge, who was released from custody in January, failed to comply with a condition of his release. That condition was not to possess or consume alcohol, drugs or any other intoxicating substance except in accordance with a medical prescription.

Documents contain no further details of the breach.

Read more: Man charged in Salmon Arm 7-Eleven fire granted bail

Read more: Man drives car into Shuswap 7-Eleven building, starts fire, witnesses say

Read more: 7-Eleven to demolish burned building in Salmon Arm

Read more: Imperial Oil plans to sell former 7-Eleven site in Salmon Arm

When LaForge was released in January, Judge Richard Hewson imposed 23 conditions, including a curfew confining him inside his Sorrento residence between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. each day unless he has a compelling reason and has written permission from his bail supervisor, not going to a 7-Eleven store and not possessing any incendiary device, flammable product or explosive substance.

A preliminary inquiry regarding the three charges has already been set for Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 in Salmon Arm before a Supreme Court judge.

LaForge appeared in Provincial Court in Salmon Arm on Tuesday, July 30 via video from Okanagan Correctional Centre in Oliver.

His lawyer, Glenn Verdurmen, asked for an adjournment to Aug. 13 so he could talk to his client about his bail situation.

“My hope is to have a bail hearing,” Verdurmen told the court.

Judge Dennis Morgan suggested that he speak with the judicial case manager to find a time for a one-hour bail hearing.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Attempts to disentangle humpback off north Vancouver Island fail
Next story
Huawei 5G wireless decision to wait until after vote: Canada

Just Posted

Kelowna-based app the ‘Spotify of wines’: CEO

TasteAdvisor app launches today making it easier to connect people with the right wine

District, residents, RCMP and ICBC weigh-in on how to use a Lake Country roundabout

There is uncertainty when it comes to operating a rounabout

Eli’s death remains unanswered: RCMP are still investigating

Over a month after Eli’s murder, RCMP have no updates

Kelowna business celebrates 30 years of service

Weninger Construction and Design LTD owners reflect on the three decades

Ousted at league playoffs, Okanagan FC reflect on season’s end

OKFC lost 2-1 in the knockout playoff game against the leagues’s top team

VIDEO: Investigators focus hunt for suspected B.C. killers back to Gillam, Man.

Reported sighting of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky has been deemed unsubstantiated by police

CRTC to bring in ‘code of conduct’ for internet providers

New code will protect customers against high bills, allow for cancellations

Man charged in connection with Salmon Arm 7-Eleven fire to again seek bail

Preliminary inquiry regarding three charges from August 2018 blaze set to begin Sept. 30

B.C. Grade 12s issued incorrect marks, final exam results in ‘tabulation anomaly’

Province is working with post-secondary institutions to make sure admission isn’t affected

U.S. to set up plan allowing prescription drugs from Canada

There are concerns whether Canada can meet the demand

RCMP withdraw from York Landing, focus search for B.C. fugitives elsewhere

Last confirmed sighting of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky was in northern Manitoba

Canada’s top court convicts man barred from cross-examining victim by rape shield law

The man known as R.V. was convicted of sexually interfering with a 15-year-old girl

Filmmaker sees role for Shuswap on the silver screen

Movie business veteran Dan Rizzuto inspired by surroundings of Salmon Arm

Modern-day block watch app, Lightcatch, catching on in South Okanagan

The app creator has a mission to give those with a mobile phone the ability to stop trouble

Most Read