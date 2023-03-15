Officers seized a gun Monday (March 13) from a man who was in the waiting room at Abbotsford Regional Hospital. (Abbotsford Police Department photo)

Officers seized a gun Monday (March 13) from a man who was in the waiting room at Abbotsford Regional Hospital. (Abbotsford Police Department photo)

Man charged for having gun on him at Abbotsford Regional Hospital

Citizen alerted security after seeing the man drop ammunition on the floor

A man with a gun was arrested Monday night (March 13) at Abbotsford Regional Hospital (ARH).

Sgt. Paul Walker, media relations officer with the Abbotsford Police Department (APD), said police responded around 11 p.m. to the emergency department after receiving a report that a man in the waiting room was believed to have a gun.

Walker said a citizen, also in the waiting room, alerted hospital security after seeing the man drop a round of ammunition on the floor.

Security contacted police and provided updates to arriving officers, who took the man into custody without incident. Officers searched the man and found a gun, Walker said.

ALSO SEE: Police seize numerous firearms and drugs from 6 B.C. homes

Jonathan Terrance MacDonald, 50, of Abbotsford has now been charged with two counts each of possessing a firearm without a licence and possessing a firearm contrary to an order.

Walker said the APD has a close working relationship with ARH staff, “through a multi-layered approach to mitigate risks and ensure public safety for all those attending the hospital.”

According to the provincial court database, MacDonald has a prior conviction for possession of a firearm without a licence and was given a lifetime weapons ban in 2017.

He also has other convictions for theft, possession for the purpose of trafficking and breaching his probation.

ALSO SEE: Woman charged with firing pellet gun at unmarked police car in Abbotsford


vikki.hopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking NewsCrimeHospitalsPolice

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Poilievre says he would sue Big Pharma, won’t comment on supervised consumption sites
Next story
Vehicular attacks hard to prevent, but some urban design measures can help: expert

Just Posted

A conceptual rendering of some of the planned renovations at YLW. (Youtube/Screenshot)
Kelowna airport expansion approved for takeoff by council

(l-r) Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming, Parliamentary Secretary Public Safety Pam Damoff, Central Okanagan Public Schools Board Chair Lee-Ann Tiede, Central Okanagan Public Schools Superintendent Kevin Kaardal, Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas. (Gary Barnes/Capital News)
Millions pledged to keep Okanagan teens out of gang life

The Kelowna Rockets are in Prince George on Wednesday night (March 15) looking to make it four wins in a row. (@kelowna_rockets/Twitter)
Kelowna Rockets look to make it 4 wins in a row in Prince George

James Magok Achuli, a refugee now studying international relations at UBCO while running on the varsity cross-country team. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
Running toward education: A former child soldier’s path to UBC Okanagan student athlete