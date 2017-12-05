For web

Man charged after allegedly ramming RCMP cruiser

Kamloops RCMP have charged a Barriere man after he allegedly fled from police and struck a police vehicle

Kamloops RCMP have charged a man after he allegedly drove dangerously, fled from police and rammed a RCMP cruiser.

Cpl. Jodi Shelkie says Joshua Real Charles Foucault, 30, has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, evading police, assault with a motor vehicle and breach of probation.

Shelkie explains that on Nov. 22, a police officer attempted to pull over a vehicle near Heffley Creek on the Yellowhead Highway.

“The driver refused to stop and drove recklessly before driving into the passenger side of a police car. The vehicle then sped away,” says Shelkie. “Later that day police were able to identify the vehicle and the driver. The next day the vehicle was recovered unoccupied near Barriere”.

Related: BC RCMP hunt for white SUV that rammed cruiser

She adds that Foucault was arrested without incident in Barriere on Dec. 4.

Related: Driver allegedly sideswipes police car near Kamloops

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Liberal MP accuses Tory MP of ‘humiliating’ comments, sexual in nature

Just Posted

Police overwhelmed by Cram the Cruiser support

Lake Country and Kelowna raise over 880 pounds of donated items and $7,796.76 in cash and cheques

UPDATE: Man charged after hitting Lake Country fire engine

It could have been much worse, according to the Lake Country Fire Department

Families of missing pilot and girlfriend to start own search operation

Formal search for plane missing since Nov. 25 called off after nine days

Improving heart health in rural areas

Salmon Arm heart attack survivor participates in new cardiac care program.

Oyama family sees house destroyed by fire

A Lake Country family is being forced to rebuild their lives after a house fire

From humble beginnings, Mamas for Mamas keeps growing

Mamas for Mamas is a registered charity with a penchant for giving back to the community

Man charged after allegedly ramming RCMP cruiser

Kamloops RCMP have charged a Barriere man after he allegedly fled from police and struck a police vehicle

Alberta man convicted in Creep Catcher incident

An Alberta man was convicted of criminal harassment for his involvement in a Creep Catchers sting

Liberal MP accuses Tory MP of ‘humiliating’ comments, sexual in nature

Sherry Romanado levelled the accusation against Manitoba MP James Bezan on Monday

Billy Bush says Trump ‘Access Hollywood’ tape is real

The recording of the lewd conversation between Bush and Trump emerged during the 2016 presidential campaign

Canada’s softwood lumber exports to U.S. down

Softwood exports to U.S. down but it’s not causing big financial pinch

‘House of Cards’ to resume minus star Kevin Spacey

In November, Netflix said it wouldn’t be involved with the series if Spacey remained

Trudeau says trade with China an answer to rising populism

The prime minister remained hopeful that Canada and China could forge ahead with a full-fledged trade deal

Oliver shooting victim reportedly dies months later

The Western News is working to confirm reports Thomas Szajko, victim of April shooting, has died

Most Read