Man caught red-handed by Kelowna police while attempting break-in

The keen eye of two Kelowna RCMP officers has left one man behind bars after an early morning break-and-enter attempt.
On the morning of Dec. 9, while patrolling the downtown area the officers saw a man using tools to try to break into a condo building in the 500-block of Leon Avenue. Upon his arrest, the officers determined that the suspect was breaching his release order, as he was on curfew from 8p.m.-7a.m.
He was also found to have six outstanding warrants, and was not to be in possession of any tools that could be used to break-and-enter.
Kelowna RCMP Media Relations Officer Mike Della-Paolera applauded the officers for their proactive work.
“Thanks to their hard work this individual is off the streets and being held for the courts.”
